𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 with Brian Davey CEO NADF

THUNDER BAY – Business – Get set for the next issue of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 as Nishnawbe Aski Development Bank CEO Brian Davey dives into the important discussion around the allocation of funds from successful claims made by First Nations, focusing on the debate between individual and community distribution.

In this episode, Brian outlines two main narratives: Advocating for individual allocation, reflecting the historical practice of treaty annuity payments and Community infrastructure and facilities.