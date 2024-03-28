One of the most significant B2B events in beauty, Cosmoprof Worldwide, took place in Bologna last week. From March 20th to 24th, the beauty industry leaders gathered for the annual exhibition in Italy to share experiences, meet partners, and discover new products from all sectors.



LeoDistribution, the official representative of Philip Martin`s, Nescens, and MyPureSkin in Poland and Ukraine, also visited Cosmoprof 2024. The team held several meetings with partners and discovered new brands to bring to the market.

“Our team attends this exhibition every year as it is a leading event in the industry. We find it of utmost importance to meet our current partners and establish relations with new ones. Furthermore, we discover the latest directions to follow in the beauty industry”, commented Alina Levchenko, CEO of LeoDistribution.



Cosmoprof is the perfect stage for beauty trendsetters to present breakthrough product launches and innovative solutions. More than 25,000 visitors attend the exhibition annually. It covers all the sections of the beauty industry: perfume and cosmetics, hair, nail and beauty salons, and many more. There are also country pavilions to present specific products, such as the USA, Korean, and Chinese pavilions.



LeoDistribution is a leading distributor of Philip Martin’s and Nescens in Poland and MyPureSkin in Ukraine and Poland. The company believes that beauty and well-being are intertwined and aims to bring transformative products to those who seek the finest in beauty and health.



The Leo Distribution is already planning a visit to Cosmoprof next year. To stay in touch with the team representatives, please use the leodistribution.pl.ua@gmail.com email.