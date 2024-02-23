THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a display of international law enforcement collaboration, the Thunder Bay Police Service has successfully identified a youth in the United States—specifically, New Jersey—as the suspect behind a recent threat aimed at St. Patrick High School in Thunder Bay.

The threat, which emerged early on Tuesday, February 20, prompted immediate action, leading to the evacuation of the school as a precautionary measure. Despite a thorough search yielding no tangible evidence of danger, the incident underscored the ever-present need for vigilance in school safety and security.

The investigation swiftly progressed, resulting in the pinpointing of a New Jersey resident as a person of interest. With the cooperation of local authorities in the US, Thunder Bay police were able to communicate directly with the suspect and their family.

During this interaction, the youth confessed to issuing the threat, albeit without any genuine intent to carry it out. This resolution highlights the critical role of cross-border law enforcement partnerships in addressing threats and ensuring community safety, regardless of geographic boundaries.

The Thunder Bay Police Service remains steadfast in its dedication to maintaining secure and nurturing educational environments. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the challenges facing schools today and the importance of collaborative efforts between police, educational authorities, and the community to safeguard the well-being of students and staff alike.