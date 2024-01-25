(THUNDER BAY, ON) – A tragic motor vehicle collision has claimed the life of a Thunder Bay resident. The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Upsala Township.

The incident, which took place on January 24, 2024, around 11:00 p.m., involved a collision on Highway 17. The Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, alongside Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were quick to respond to the scene where a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger van had collided.

Tragically, the 60-year-old driver of the van, from Thunder Bay succumbed to their injuries at the collision site. Additionally, two other van passengers sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a hospital for medical attention. The occupants of the CMV were unharmed in the incident.

The OPP’s North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with Collision Re-Constructionists, are diligently working to unravel the details of this heartbreaking event.

As a result of the accident, Highway 17 experienced an extended closure but has been reopened since.