EABAMETOONG FN – NEWS – A fire at a local school in Eabametoong First Nation is currently under investigation by the police, with early indications suggesting arson as the cause.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service was alerted to a structural fire within the community shortly after 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 25. Upon their arrival, officers were met with the sight of the educational facility completely engulfed in flames. Local firefighters were actively engaged in battling the blaze.

In the wake of the fire, law enforcement officials have begun piecing together the sequence of events. Based on their preliminary investigation, the authorities have determined that the characteristics of the fire align with those typically associated with intentional acts of arson.

Two individuals, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been identified in connection to the fire and are currently in police custody. In accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, their names and identities remain protected due to their juvenile status.

A security perimeter has been established around the site of the incident as forensic teams and investigators continue their work to unravel the full narrative of what transpired. The community and the First Nation authorities are cooperating fully as the investigation moves forward.