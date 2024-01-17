Weather Update: Thunder Bay

Today’s Weather Overview (January 17)

At 6:40 am in Thunder Bay, the temperature stands at -23°C, with the wind chill bringing it down to -29°C. Winds are mild at 7 km/h, but the humidity at 79% enhances the cold perception. The day will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries this morning and early afternoon. Winds are expected to increase up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted to be -16°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -30°C in the morning and -23°C in the afternoon. The community should be mindful of the risk of frostbite. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, Thunder Bay will experience partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to fall to a low of -25°C, with the wind chill nearing -30°C. Residents should continue to take precautions against frostbite.

Looking Ahead: January 18

January 18 in Thunder Bay is expected to be mainly sunny. Winds will remain steady at up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is projected to be -17°C, with the wind chill reaching -33°C in the morning and improving slightly to -24°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite persists, and the UV index will stay low at 1.

Nighttime Outlook

The night of January 18 will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of -24°C. It is important to dress warmly and stay protected against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In such cold conditions, layering is essential. A thermal base layer, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, insulated outer layer are recommended. Accessories like a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against the severe cold and risk of frostbite.