Police Response to Threats at Local Business

SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – REGIONAL NEWS – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious incident involving threats directed at a local business on January 9, 2024.

The incident occured around 2:40 p.m., escalated to a point necessitating a temporary lockdown of the facility, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Following an investigation into the incident, authorities identified the sending of threatening messages, prompting immediate police action.

Arrest and Charges Announced

The police’s thorough investigation led to the apprehension of Collin Boivin, a 33-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout. Boivin now faces serious allegations, specifically charged with uttering threats that could cause death or bodily harm.

The legal process is underway, with Boivin released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Provincial Court on February 27, 2024.

Public Safety and Reporting Guidance

Reassuring the community, the OPP has confirmed that there is currently no lingering threat to public safety.

However, they encourage residents to be alert, and report any non-emergency suspicious activities by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Emergencies should be reported directly through 911. For those preferring anonymity, Crime Stoppers is accessible at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.