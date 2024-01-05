SIU Rules TBPS Officer Did Not Commit Criminal Offence

Thunder Bay Police

SIU Concludes Investigation into Female’s Reported Injury During Arrest in Thunder Bay

MISSISSAUGA – NEWS – The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe a Thunder Bay Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the broken right forearm suffered by a 17-year-old girl.

On September 7, 2023, officers arrested the girl, at a residence in Thunder Bay, for being in breach of bail conditions. She refused to stand or allow officers to put her hands behind her back to be handcuffed.
Director Martino found it unclear if the girl’s injury happened prior to police arrival or during her arrest.
