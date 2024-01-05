Winter Weather Advisory in Effect: Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected

Thunder Bay – Weather – The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk has issued a winter weather advisory for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West, effective from this evening through Saturday. Residents and travellers in the region should brace themselves for significant snowfall and challenging driving conditions.

Hazards and Accumulations:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected, particularly along Highway 17.

Visibility may be significantly reduced due to heavy snow, making travel risky.

Timing of the Snowfall:

The advisory begins this evening and will continue into Saturday afternoon.

The most intense period of snowfall is anticipated tonight into Saturday morning.

While the snowfall is expected to ease by Saturday afternoon, light snow will persist into Sunday morning.

Impacted Areas:

The advisory primarily concerns areas along the shore of Lake Superior, including Highway 17.

The City of Thunder Bay and surrounding regions should prepare for substantial snowfall.

Travel and Safety Recommendations:

Motorists are advised to expect hazardous winter driving conditions and to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots may become challenging to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Drivers are urged to adapt their driving to the changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For updated road conditions and travel information, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s website at ontario.ca/511, follow on Twitter at twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Staying Informed and Safe: Residents in Thunder Bay and Superior West should stay informed about the latest weather updates and plan their activities accordingly. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.