Thunder Bay Weather Update: Cold and Clearing Skies Ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is winter again. Streets and sidewalks are somewhat slippery in places this morning. Drive with your personal caution sign flashing.

Current Conditions (January 3, 2024):

A frosty start at -6°C, accompanied by light snow. Today’s Weather: The day begins with mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Look forward to clearer skies around noon.

Brace for a colder afternoon as the mercury dips to -10°C. Wind Chill: It feels colder than the thermometer reads –12°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The night will be frigid with a low of -21°C. Wind Chill: Dress warmly for an evening that feels like -18°C, dropping to a biting -25°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Thursday, January 4, 2024:

Low at 1. Evening: Cloudy periods with a low of -12°C.

Friday, January 5, 2024:

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near -9°C. Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with warm winter clothing, especially in the early morning and late evening when the wind chill is most severe.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often experiences significant temperature variations in winter, with clear skies often bringing colder temperatures.