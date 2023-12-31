(THUNDER BAY, ON) – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 31, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment along with emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 527.

As a result, one individual has been pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The highway remains closed at this time. The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.