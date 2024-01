Kenora – NEWS – In a scene some are suggesting is out of the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, Kenora OPP are looking for who is responsible for toppling the City’s Christmas Tree.

Kenora OPP are investigating a mischief involving the Main Street Christmas Tree. If you have any information or know who’s responsible call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers

1-800-222-8477