THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did you win? Here are the winning OLG numbers drawn on Wednesday 27/12/2023:

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

03, 11, 21, 40, 46 & 48. Bonus 36.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

73541524-03

ONTARIO 49

24, 31, 34, 36, 47 & 48. Bonus 11.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-D, 8-D, J-H, 10-H, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

7, 9, 10, 19, 21 & 39 Bonus 23.

PICK-2: 4 3

PICK-3: 9 4 1

PICK-4: 0 0 2 4

ENCORE: 5373032

DAILY KENO

4, 7, 12, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 29,

38, 49, 51, 53, 58, 59, 62, 65, 66, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 3

PICK-3: 2 1 4

PICK-4: 0 5 5 7

ENCORE: 2108986

DAILY KENO

2, 8, 9, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 34,

35, 44, 46, 52, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS DEER MITTENS MOOSE PADDLE TOQUE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716