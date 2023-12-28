THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did you win? Here are the winning OLG numbers drawn on Wednesday 27/12/2023:
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
03, 11, 21, 40, 46 & 48. Bonus 36.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
73541524-03
ONTARIO 49
24, 31, 34, 36, 47 & 48. Bonus 11.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 8-D, J-H, 10-H, Q-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 9, 10, 19, 21 & 39 Bonus 23.
PICK-2: 4 3
PICK-3: 9 4 1
PICK-4: 0 0 2 4
ENCORE: 5373032
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 12, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 29,
38, 49, 51, 53, 58, 59, 62, 65, 66, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 2 1 4
PICK-4: 0 5 5 7
ENCORE: 2108986
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 9, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 34,
35, 44, 46, 52, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
DEER
MITTENS
MOOSE
PADDLE
TOQUE
