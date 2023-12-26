Ongoing Freezing Rain Warning in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay continues to face a freezing rain warning, with a prolonged period of freezing rain forecast for today and tonight.

Hazards:

The region is undergoing a period of freezing rain, leading to ice build-up.

Ice accumulation is estimated to be between 4 to 8 mm.

Timing:

The freezing rain is expected to persist throughout today and into tonight.

Discussion:

Ice build-up will be particularly significant over higher terrain areas, including Intola, Stepstone, and Wild Goose.

The central area of Thunder Bay may see less freezing rain, with surface temperatures hovering just above freezing.

Areas receiving multiple rounds of freezing rain are at risk of significant ice accumulation.

Expect Ice Build-up and Slippery Surfaces Today

Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots are likely to become extremely icy and hazardous.

The ice build-up could lead to breaking tree branches and possible utility outages.

Residents should exercise extreme caution when walking or driving in affected areas.

Weather Outlook: From Freezing Rain to Sunny Skies

Today: Freezing rain or rain, with temperatures steady near +1°C.

Tonight: Periods of freezing rain with a low of 0°C.

Wednesday, December 27: Morning periods of rain or freezing rain, transitioning to cloudy skies. High of +1°C, followed by a clear night with a low of -9°C.

Thursday, December 28: Sunny with a high of -2°C, leading to a clear night with a low of -11°C.

Travel Safety Tips During Freezing Rain: