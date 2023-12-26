Ongoing Freezing Rain Warning in Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay continues to face a freezing rain warning, with a prolonged period of freezing rain forecast for today and tonight.
Hazards:
- The region is undergoing a period of freezing rain, leading to ice build-up.
- Ice accumulation is estimated to be between 4 to 8 mm.
Timing:
- The freezing rain is expected to persist throughout today and into tonight.
Discussion:
- Ice build-up will be particularly significant over higher terrain areas, including Intola, Stepstone, and Wild Goose.
- The central area of Thunder Bay may see less freezing rain, with surface temperatures hovering just above freezing.
- Areas receiving multiple rounds of freezing rain are at risk of significant ice accumulation.
Expect Ice Build-up and Slippery Surfaces Today
- Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots are likely to become extremely icy and hazardous.
- The ice build-up could lead to breaking tree branches and possible utility outages.
- Residents should exercise extreme caution when walking or driving in affected areas.
Weather Outlook: From Freezing Rain to Sunny Skies
- Today: Freezing rain or rain, with temperatures steady near +1°C.
- Tonight: Periods of freezing rain with a low of 0°C.
- Wednesday, December 27: Morning periods of rain or freezing rain, transitioning to cloudy skies. High of +1°C, followed by a clear night with a low of -9°C.
- Thursday, December 28: Sunny with a high of -2°C, leading to a clear night with a low of -11°C.
Travel Safety Tips During Freezing Rain:
- Avoid non-essential travel if possible. If travel is necessary, check road conditions in advance.
- Drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
- Prepare for sudden changes in road conditions and visibility.
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including a blanket, food, water, and a first-aid kit.