Urgent Freezing Rain Warning for Fort Frances and Nearby Regions
FORT FRANCES – WEATHER ALERT – The NetNewsledger Weather Desk has issued a freezing rain warning effective 5:55 PM EST Monday, December 25, 2023, for Fort Frances, Atikokan, Mine Centre, Nigigoongsiminikaaning, Raith, and Upsala.
Hazards:
- The region is expected to experience a prolonged period of freezing rain, leading to significant ice build-up.
- Ice accumulation is forecasted to be between 2 to 8 mm.
Timing:
- The freezing rain event is expected to continue through Tuesday night.
- There may be a brief transition to rain near the International border on Tuesday afternoon.
Discussion:
- Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will likely become icy, slippery, and dangerous.
- Ice build-up could result in tree branches breaking, potentially leading to utility outages.
Safety Measures During Freezing Rain:
- Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when walking or driving in affected areas.
- If driving, maintain a safe following distance and reduce speed to match the slippery conditions.
- Be prepared for possible power outages; keep emergency kits handy.
Weather Trivia: Freezing Rain and Its Effects Did you know that freezing rain occurs when raindrops freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, forming a glaze of ice? This can create beautiful but dangerous ice-covered landscapes.