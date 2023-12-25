Urgent Freezing Rain Warning for Fort Frances and Nearby Regions

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER ALERT – The NetNewsledger Weather Desk has issued a freezing rain warning effective 5:55 PM EST Monday, December 25, 2023, for Fort Frances, Atikokan, Mine Centre, Nigigoongsiminikaaning, Raith, and Upsala.

Hazards:

The region is expected to experience a prolonged period of freezing rain, leading to significant ice build-up.

Ice accumulation is forecasted to be between 2 to 8 mm.

Timing:

The freezing rain event is expected to continue through Tuesday night.

There may be a brief transition to rain near the International border on Tuesday afternoon.

Discussion:

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will likely become icy, slippery, and dangerous.

Ice build-up could result in tree branches breaking, potentially leading to utility outages.

Safety Measures During Freezing Rain:

Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when walking or driving in affected areas.

If driving, maintain a safe following distance and reduce speed to match the slippery conditions.

Be prepared for possible power outages; keep emergency kits handy.

Weather Trivia: Freezing Rain and Its Effects Did you know that freezing rain occurs when raindrops freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, forming a glaze of ice? This can create beautiful but dangerous ice-covered landscapes.