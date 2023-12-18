Icy Dawn: Armstrong Awakens to -12°C at 6:00 AM EST ☕

Armstrong experiences an icy dawn, with the temperature dropping to -12°C at 6:00 AM EST. Brace yourself for a day that transitions from a frosty morning to a cloudy daylight.

Today’s Weather: Cloudy with a Hint of Flurries, Clearing in the Afternoon 🌥️

Armstrong is painted in a palette of clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. However, as the day unfolds, expect a clearing masterpiece in the afternoon. The wind from the northwest takes center stage, gusting to 60 km/h and becoming light in the afternoon. The daytime high struggles to reach minus 13°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 25 and a less severe minus 19 in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Starlit Canvas: Clear Skies, With a Touch of Clouds Late 🌠

As night descends, Armstrong’s sky transforms into a starlit canvas—clear skies that become partly cloudy late in the evening. The wind switches direction, becoming southwest at 20 km/h after midnight. The night’s low drops to minus 19, with a wind chill of minus 22 in the evening and a more biting minus 28 overnight. A risk of frostbite lingers in the tranquil night.

Tuesday’s Cloudy Horizon: A Day of Clouds, With a Western Breeze 🌬️

Tuesday unfolds with a cloudy horizon over Armstrong. The wind from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 adds a gentle western breeze to the day. The daytime high reaches minus 6°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 21 and a milder minus 11 in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night’s Celestial Break: Cloudy Periods Amidst the Cold 🌌

As night settles in, Armstrong’s celestial break includes cloudy periods. The night’s low dips to minus 9, marking the end of a day painted in shades of cold.

Winter Attire Guidance: Layer Up for the Chill and Frosty Nights 🧣

Prepare for Armstrong’s winter canvas with layered warmth. Insulated jackets, scarves, and gloves are your trusted allies, especially with the gusty northwest wind and the risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia: The Artistry of Frostbite Awareness ❄️

Did you know that frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze due to exposure to cold temperatures? Understanding the artistry of frostbite awareness is essential for staying warm and safe during the winter months.