THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – James Nigro, the owner of Mars Clothing on Court Street is winding up his shop.

In a social media post, Nigro stated: “After 12 years of unforgettable experiences, I find this the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the upcoming closure of my beloved mars retail store on February 28th.

“Let me be candid, this decision was based purely on numbers and the stark reality that it’s no longer sustainable. I am deeply in debt due to keeping this dream alive. I am proud of my will to keep it going for as long as I could in the face of challenges during Covid, CEBA loans, inflation, a doorbell to mitigate theft, and street construction”.

“My dream was always to give to our community a unique and inclusive space but now the numbers are telling a clear story – it’s time to stop sacrificing”.

The closure of Mars retail store serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by local businesses, especially in the context of a changing economic landscape and unforeseen external factors. It also underscores the importance of community support and shopping local to sustain and nurture small businesses that contribute to the unique character of a community.

Nigro adds, “It’s a difficult reality to face, but it’s important to me that you all understand the full picture. Your belief in Mars, your support, and your patronage have been the driving forces behind every decision I’ve made, and for that, I am eternally grateful. The friendships I’ve forged with what were once strangers, now friends, have enriched my life in ways that are hard to articulate.

“I will be at Mars until February 28th. I would love to be able to see you all one last time. As we celebrate the holidays, your support of our store and sharing this post would mean a lot to me. Let’s give everyone, both familiar and new faces, a chance to experience Mars together”.

