THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS, who has been reported missing.

Public Urged to Help Locate Missing 14-Year-Old

Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS was last seen on December 13, 2023, around 0900 hours in the 100 block of University Drive. Concerns for his well-being have prompted the police to seek help from the community.

Last Known Location and Description of Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS

Described as an Indigenous teen with a light complexion, Mackenzie stands at 6’1″ tall with a thin build. He has long black hair, brown eyes, and wears braces. At the time of his disappearance, Mackenzie was dressed in a black Hollister jacket with fur trim, black, blue, and white Nike high-top shoes, and carried a black backpack. Unfortunately, no photo is available at this time.

Appeal for Information from the Community

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.