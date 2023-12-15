FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Rainy River District Crime Unit have laid charges of sexual assault against Marjan FRACZKIEWICZ, a 46-year-old Fort Frances resident.

OPP Investigation Unveils Historic Sexual Assaults

On August 31, 2023, the Rainy River District OPP received crucial information regarding historic sexual assaults that had taken place in the Fort Frances area.

Arrest and Charges for Fort Frances Resident

Following a thorough investigation, with support from the Rainy River District Crime Unit, Marjan FRACZKIEWICZ, a 46-year-old Fort Frances resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code. The charges include three counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Sexual Interference.

Accused Released on Conditions

The accused has been released from custody under specified conditions and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 8, 2024.

Police Seek Additional Information from the Public

Authorities are urging individuals with additional information or those who believe they may have been victims of similar circumstances to come forward. Contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Support for Victims of Sexual Assault

Victims of sexual assault are not alone, and support is available. Local resources, such as the Rainy River District Victim Services, can provide assistance. Visit RRDVSP Website for support. In immediate crises, dial 9-1-1.