Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – For Wednesday, December 13, 2023, residents in Whitesand and Armstrong can look forward to a day filled with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast for the region:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Sunny Skies : The day will start with bright and clear skies, allowing the sun to shine through.

: The day will start with bright and clear skies, allowing the sun to shine through. Gentle Breezes : While the winds will be relatively light, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h, it’s essential to note that they may contribute to the overall feel of the weather.

: While the winds will be relatively light, reaching speeds of up to 15 km/h, it’s essential to note that they may contribute to the overall feel of the weather. Temperature Range: The daytime high temperature is expected to hover around minus 7 degrees Celsius. However, as the morning progresses, residents should be prepared for a chilly start, with a morning wind chill factor of minus 25. Fortunately, as the day advances, the wind chill will gradually improve to minus 11 in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Changing Conditions : As the evening sets in, expect to see an increase in cloud cover during the early evening hours.

: As the evening sets in, expect to see an increase in cloud cover during the early evening hours. Clearing Overnight : Fortunately, the clouds will make way for clearer skies as the night progresses, providing a refreshing change.

: Fortunately, the clouds will make way for clearer skies as the night progresses, providing a refreshing change. Moderate Winds : Overnight, winds will continue to be relatively gentle, with speeds of up to 15 km/h.

: Overnight, winds will continue to be relatively gentle, with speeds of up to 15 km/h. Temperature Rise : While it will be a chilly evening, temperatures are projected to rise during the night, reaching minus 2 by morning.

: While it will be a chilly evening, temperatures are projected to rise during the night, reaching minus 2 by morning. Wind Chill: Despite the temperature rise, an evening wind chill factor of around minus 15 can be expected.

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Another Sunny Day : Thursday promises another day filled with sunshine, offering a welcome break from the cold.

: Thursday promises another day filled with sunshine, offering a welcome break from the cold. Warmer Temperatures: Residents can look forward to a significant increase in temperatures, with a high of plus 4 degrees Celsius.

Thursday Night

Clear Night : Thursday night will maintain the clear trend, providing an excellent opportunity for stargazing or enjoying the serene, crisp night air.

: Thursday night will maintain the clear trend, providing an excellent opportunity for stargazing or enjoying the serene, crisp night air. Slight Warming: Overnight, temperatures will remain relatively mild, with a low of plus 2.

It’s worth noting that weather conditions can change, so it’s advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts to plan your activities accordingly. Despite the chilly start, the forecast indicates a gradual warming trend, offering some relief from the winter cold