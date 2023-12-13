SIOUX LOOKOUT – Weather – As of Sioux Lookout residents wake up to a frosty -19°C at 2:35 AM CST, let’s take a closer look at the weather forecast for Wednesday, December 13, 2023, and beyond:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Sunny Day Ahead : Despite the cold start, the day promises to be filled with abundant sunshine.

: Despite the cold start, the day promises to be filled with abundant sunshine. Light Winds : Winds will be gentle, with speeds of up to 15 km/h.

: Winds will be gentle, with speeds of up to 15 km/h. Temperature Range: The daytime high is expected to reach minus 5°C. However, it’s essential to be prepared for a chilly morning, with a morning wind chill factor of minus 26. As the day progresses, the wind chill will gradually improve to minus 12 in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clearing Skies : Wednesday night will see the clearing of skies, offering a serene atmosphere.

: Wednesday night will see the clearing of skies, offering a serene atmosphere. Winds Picking Up : Late in the evening, the wind will become more noticeable, reaching speeds of up to 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

: Late in the evening, the wind will become more noticeable, reaching speeds of up to 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. Steady Temperatures : Overnight, temperatures will remain steady near minus 4°C.

: Overnight, temperatures will remain steady near minus 4°C. Wind Chill: Despite the slight increase in temperature, a wind chill factor near minus 13 can still be expected.

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Another Sunny Day : Thursday is set to continue the trend of clear and sunny weather, bringing some relief from the cold.

: Thursday is set to continue the trend of clear and sunny weather, bringing some relief from the cold. Warming Up: Residents can look forward to warmer temperatures, with a high of plus 3°C.

Thursday Night

Increasing Cloudiness : Thursday night will see a shift in conditions as cloud cover begins to increase.

: Thursday night will see a shift in conditions as cloud cover begins to increase. Milder Temperatures: Overnight, temperatures will be relatively milder, hovering around the freezing point, with a low of zero degrees Celsius.

As always, it’s important to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts, as conditions can change. Sioux Lookout residents should be prepared for the frigid morning temperatures and chilly winds on Wednesday, but the forecast indicates a shift towards sunnier and milder conditions in the days ahead.