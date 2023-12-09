KENORA, ON – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant, leading to additional charges related to weapons and drug trafficking.

The arrest occurred on December 6, 2023, during a general patrol in Kenora’s downtown area. OPP officers identified and apprehended the woman, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A subsequent search revealed a number of illegal items, including quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Canadian currency, pepper spray, and other materials typically associated with drug trafficking.

44-year-old Roxanna Fox of Rat Portage, FN, as a result faces a range of serious charges.

These include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a release order.

Following her arrest, Roxanna Fox was held in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2023.

This case underscores the ongoing efforts by the Kenora OPP to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region. The public is encouraged to support these initiatives by reporting any information related to illegal drug possession and trafficking to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).