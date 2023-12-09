FORT FRANCES, ON – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has apprehended a 19-year-old individual following a series of events involving vehicle theft, impaired operation, and dangerous driving.

The incident began in the early hours of December 8, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Officers from the Rainy River District OPP responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Williams Avenue in Fort Frances. Upon locating the stolen vehicle, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the situation escalated when the driver evaded the police, resulting in damage to two police vehicles.

After a pursuit, the driver was eventually apprehended by officers at an address on Agamiing Drive. The accused, identified as Caden Cunningham, 19, from Emo, faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code. These charges include theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with demand, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Cunningham is currently held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on December 9, 2023.

In connection with this incident, the Rainy River District OPP is conducting further investigations into related property crimes. They are seeking assistance from the public in identifying any potential victims or witnesses. Residents in the east end of Fort Frances, particularly those with video surveillance from the morning of December 8, are encouraged to contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322.

The OPP urges anyone with information regarding this incident to reach out to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322. For those preferring to remain anonymous, information can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).