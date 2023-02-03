Canadians are craving a taste of nostalgia and Zellers is dishing it out. As the country gets ready to reunite with the Zellers experience within select Hudson’s Bay stores, the retailer has heard loud and clear the call for the restaurant return!

Although an in-store diner just isn’t possible in a 10,000 sq ft footprint, Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations opening this spring.

Set to appear over a series of days, the Zellers Diner on wheels will pull into various locations and serve shoppers with some fan favourites from the fondly remembered Zellers Family Restaurant.

Starting today, Zellers has launched an Instagram poll @zellersofficial listing 10 menu items; 9 from the original restaurant (adding one new veggie option for good measure). For one week, people can weigh in on their favourites and the top five will make the cut. Following the initial stops at the store locations – and if customers embrace the comeback – the Zellers Diner on wheels will gear up to head out for its cross-Canada debut. Tour dates and locations to be shared at a later date. And of course, with the launch of Zellers.ca, customers from coast to coast will have access to the Zellers experience from day one.

And while Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians have been tasked with building the menu.

Now Polling: The Zellers Diner Menu Items

Big Z Burger Fries and Gravy Hot Chicken Sandwich Grilled Cheese Sandwich Onion Rings Quesadilla Poutine Hot Dog Chicken Fingers Veggie Burger

Visit @zellersofficial and let your taste buds do the talking.

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC’s most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada’s maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin’ new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson’s Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value – and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love – Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

SOURCE The Bay