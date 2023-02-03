Thunder Bay – WEATHER – In a word, damn! It’s cold out there. At -37.1 °C Fort Frances is the coldest place in Ontario.

The Extreme Cold Warnings should, according to Environment Canada, start ending later today across western Ontario. It won’t be beach weather, but a lot more bearable.

Thunder Bay

Skies are clear this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will up to 15 km/h.

High minus 19. Wind chill will be minus 40 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this evening. Amount . Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to minus 16 by morning. Wind chill near minus 25.

Fort Frances

Increasing cloudiness will start near noon followed by periods of light snow. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of light snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 16 by morning. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 23 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -34 at the airport. Clear skies this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight periods of light snow will be ending overnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Two centimetres of snow are expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight.

The temperature will be rising to minus 18 by morning. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 25 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Kenora

-33 is where the mercury is hiding in Kenora. Increasing cloudiness near noon then periods of light snow. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Temperature rising to minus 18 by morning. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 25 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -35. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 22. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Periods of snow will be beginning this evening. Amounts up to two centimetres are expected. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near minus 22. Wind chill minus 34 this evening and minus 25 overnight. Risk of frostbite.