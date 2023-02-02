Thunder Bay – Weather – There is an end in sight for the extreme cold. By Friday, Environment Canada says the temperature will start to moderate. However for Thursday, the multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.

Temperatures will moderate during the daytime, bringing some relief from the extreme cold. Wind chills will be moderated for areas under cloud cover this morning. Widespread wind chills of minus 40 to minus 45 are expected tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will moderate through the day on Friday bringing an end to the extreme cold spell.

Thunder Bay

It is -15 this morning in Thunder Bay. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then clear skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 21 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 35 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

This Sunday, join the City’s Rec & Culture Division from 2 – 4 pm at the Prince Arthur’s Landing Outdoor Skating Rink for a Costume and DJ Skating Party with Maverick Entertainment and All the Daze Productions. Bring your skates and wear your costume!

Also visit The Baggage Building Arts Centre to warm up with an art activity with the Community Arts & Heritage Education Project (CAHEP). This week participants can sculpt beautiful flowers using colourful foam sheets and various folding and stenciling techniques –

or, take part in the Pokémon Drawing and Creation Station.

Winter FunDays run every Sunday until March 19, with a different free winter activity every week.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is at -21 this morning. Skies are partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Otherwise sunny skies are headed into the area. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 26 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for clear skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 36. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -26 in Dryden. A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 29 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 37 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect clear skies. Winds from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 35. Wind chill near minus 42. Frostbite in minutes.

Kenora

Kenora is hiding the mercury down at -26. Winds are from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 25. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 37 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight continued clear skies. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 35. Wind chill near minus 41. Frostbite in minutes.

Sachigo Lake

It is -33 this fine Thursday morning in Sachigo. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 28. Wind chill minus 51 this morning and minus 42 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight the forecast is for clear skies. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 34. Wind chill near minus 46. Frostbite in minutes.