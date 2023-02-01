Gambling entertainment today is available to the widest possible audience. Each player can use top slot machines or launch one-armed bandit emulators at every opportunity. Assassin Moon was released by Microgaming, which remains one of the most famous gambling software providers. The slot is made in a bright style, and its plot is tied to a hired killer nicknamed Luna, who went on another dangerous mission. Assassin Moon slot offers to use the services of the main character, who is also Wild. If this symbol lands on the reels, it takes the form of any other line symbol.

Rules of the game in Assassin Moon

A distinctive feature of the line of slots, which includes this machine, is the presence of a hold option. For the first time, visitors to land-based gambling establishments could use it. If the Assassin Moon slot game is chosen for betting, then Stacked Wilds mechanics will also be available to players. The developer has not bypassed such a popular mode as free spins. Assassin Moon slot game demo is available on various platforms:

laptops;

smartphones;

tablets;

If special HyperHold symbols appear on the reels, then the player has the opportunity to hit one of the 4 provided jackpots. After the reels start, the HyperHold symbols remain in their places. Additionally, the Assassin Moon slot game gives lucky gamblers 3 free spins. The size of the jackpots is static, which does not prevent the reward from pleasing even the most demanding players:

Mega Jackpot – 5000x;

Major Jackpot – 750x;

Minor Jackpot – 150x;

Mini-Jackpot – 50x Jackpot.

Before starting betting, players should decide which mode suits them best. You can bet on free coins so as not to risk your bankroll. You can make Assassin Moon slot game free play without registration or making a deposit, but even after logging into your account, this version of the slot remains available. The developer provides a detailed payout table, thanks to which you can clarify the layout of the lines and the cost of each image. How to win at Assassin Moon slot? To do this, you should use the services of a reliable casino and regularly place bets on the selected slot.