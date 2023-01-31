THUNDER BAY – Business – The Thunder Bay CEDC is pleased to announce the release of our 2023-2025 Strategic Action Plan, Shaping a Sustainable Future.

“Our 2023 – 2025 Strategic Plan incorporates new ways of thinking about economic envelopment and really focuses on what matters most to our community. The new Strategic Action Plan aims to support Thunder Bay’s economy through sustainable, innovative and community driven initiatives to ensure the CEDC is shaping a community we all want to live, work and do business in,” says Jamie Taylor, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. “I am confident that our new plan is the step in the right direction in supporting a more inclusive and welcoming economy. The Plan has five strategic pillars that we feel will ensure we are shaping a sustainable future for Thunder Bay.”

The CEDC started the development of the Strategic Action Plan in May 2022. The CEDC hosted an online survey, and two pop up events for the public which engaged over 500 citizens. The CEDC also received feedback from community leaders and stakeholders though a facilitated engagement session.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who participated in our events or filled out our survey,” says Peter Marchl, Chair, CEDC Board of Directors. “Your contribution to our Strategic Action Plan has undoubtedly influenced the development of our community’s future. The input and guidance provided through your participation has helped us strengthen our plan and we thank you for your time and support. We know this plan is something we can all be proud of”

The 2023- 2025 features five strategic pillars and a new mission and vision for the Thunder Bay CEDC.

The CEDC’s vision is to nurture: Small city character, welcoming community and love of local with big city opportunities to grow, thrive and bring aspirations to life for all.

The CEDC’s mission is to grow prosperity, population and profile through partnership, knowledge and resources in support of our community and development ecosystem.

The 5 Strategic Pillars are:

Natural Resources

Workforce and Immigration Development

Tourism Development

Strengthen Community

Business Support

To learn more about the Thunder Bay CEDC and read the full strategic action plan visit:gotothunderbay.ca/sustainablefuture