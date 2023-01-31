THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Is the pandemic over? The answer isn’t so simple.

The WHO has not declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and scientists recently warned countries to desist from declaring th. Vaccines and effective treatments have transformed the fight against COVID-19.

Is it COVID-19 or a Cold

There are some clear differences between a cold and COVID-19.

Most notably, a cold is usually caused by a virus that is distinct from the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Common colds are also typically milder than COVID-19 and cause symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, and sneezing.

Colds usually last for a few days, whereas COVID-19 can cause symptoms that last for weeks or even months in some cases.

In addition, COVID-19 has the potential to cause more serious symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, and difficulty breathing, which are not typically associated with a cold.

How about Children?

The health of young children has been affected by the virus in a number of ways. For example, studies have found that Covid-19 can cause long-term damage to the lungs of young people, even if they have mild or asymptomatic cases.

The mental health of children has also been adversely affected by Covid-19. Isolation from friends and family can be particularly detrimental to the emotional wellbeing of young children. Additionally, the stress and anxiety associated with the pandemic can lead to mental health issues.

How can you be sure?

It is important to note that the only way to definitively distinguish between a cold and COVID-19 is to get tested. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to get tested as soon as possible.