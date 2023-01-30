Sioux Lookout – A new 3 year deal was reached last week covering almost 20 Unifor ​members working at Sioux Towers in Sioux Lookout. Sioux Towers provides supportive housing and personal support for individuals living independently in their own apartment units. Stephen Boon, Unifor National Representative, said, “filling a growing number of health care vacancies across the region is reaching a crisis level. We hope the solid wage increases achieved in this new 3 year deal combined with the $3.00/hour provincially funded Personal Support Workers (PSW) wage enhancement will go a long way to help recruit and retain qualified staff at Sioux Towers. We commend the work of the bargaining committee in achieving important gains for Unifor members in this new deal​.”

Katrina Peterson, Unifor Local 324 President added, “Unifor has negotiated a number of solid health care agreements across Northwestern Ontario over the last number of months. We are pleased to see our members in Sioux Lookout join that growing list and securing solid wage increases at the upper end of the provincial range for the sector.”

​The new deal runs from January 1, 2022 until December 31, 2024 and includes: