Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather forecast can be summed up in a word. That word is cold. The coldest place in Ontario at 40.0 ° C where the old Fahrenheit meets Celsius at -40.0 ° F is Armstrong.

Everywhere in the region is under an Extreme Cold Warning. Conditions should abate a bit by Tuesday.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is at -28 at 7:00 am. Skies are clear. Winds will becoming west at 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is at -36 at 6:00 am. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -29 in Dryden at 6:00 am under clear skies. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High minus 23. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 27. Wind chill near minus 38. Risk of frostbite

Kenora

Kenora is -32 this morning under clear skies. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High minus 22. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 33 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 26. Wind chill near minus 36. Risk of frostbite.

Peawanuck

Clear skies and -39 in Peawanuck. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning.

High minus 26. Wind chill minus 51 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries before morning. Winds will be southwest at 30 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 26. Wind chill minus 42 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

