The 14th meeting of the Emergency Committee for COVID-19, convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), will be held on 27 January 2023.

Following their meeting, the Emergency Committee will advise the WHO Director-General as to whether the COVID-19 pandemic still constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Emergency Committee also issues temporary recommendations to WHO and its Member States.

The Emergency Committee statement, once issued, will be shared with the media.

The IHR Emergency Committee for COVID-19 held its first meeting on 22-23 January 2020. On 30 January 2020, following its second meeting, the Committee advised the Director-General that the outbreak of COVID-19 constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Director-General accepted the Emergency Committee’s advice and declared COVID-19 a PHEIC on 30 January 2020. The Committee continues to meet, as required under the IHR 2005, every 3 months to review whether COVID-19 still constitutes a PHEIC and to review and reissue temporary recommendations.

The list of members of the Emergency Committee and its previous statements are available here: https://www.who.int/groups/covid-19-ihr-emergency-committee