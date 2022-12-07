World Heath Organization Reports Global COVID Numbers Stable

By
NetNewsLedger
-
124
COVID-19 Vaccine

Globally, the number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 remained stable (-3%) during the week of 28 November to 4 December 2022 as compared to the previous week with just under 3 million new cases reported.

The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 17% as compared to the previous week with about 7800 fatalities reported.

As of 4 December 2022, over 641 million confirmed cases and 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally.

Overview:

  • The COVID-19 epidemiological update at the global and regional levels.
  • An update on the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) and Omicron subvariants under monitoring.
  • An update on hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR