Globally, the number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 remained stable (-3%) during the week of 28 November to 4 December 2022 as compared to the previous week with just under 3 million new cases reported.

The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 17% as compared to the previous week with about 7800 fatalities reported.

As of 4 December 2022, over 641 million confirmed cases and 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally.

Overview: