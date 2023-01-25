SIOUX LOOKOUT – On January 18th, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation after receiving an allegation of a sexual assault that occurred in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Following the investigation, 34-year-old Andrew James (AJ) SCHARDT of Sioux Lookout, ON was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault, contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code.

SCHARDT was released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on February 28th, 2023.

The OPP would like to remind the community to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions when it comes to personal safety, such as not accepting rides from strangers.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment at (807) 737-2020. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), with the possibility of receiving a cash reward of up to $2,000.