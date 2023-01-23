Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay is the coldest place in Ontario this morning at -17.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region.

Thunder Bay

Becoming cloudy this morning with flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a continued 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening.

Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -8 to start the day in Fort Frances. Flurries will be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast.

Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Flurries will be ending late this morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight the weather office is calling for cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Wasaho is at -16 this morning. A few flurries will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 23 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon causing a risk of frostbite.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 33. Wind chill near minus 42. Frostbite in minutes.