Thunder Bay – Weather – The cold spot in Ontario at -19.4 ° C – is Fort Frances at 5:30 am CST. By contrast it is -4 in Thunder Bay.

There are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight, skies will becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of snow are going to beginning overnight. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Light snow will begin by late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight more snow with amounts 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.