Aroundtown has recently helped to champion social responsibility by adding “corporate social days” to their calendar and allowing staff to contribute meaningfully to their local communities.

Practices like this are most common in the UK, where staff get the chance to do a paid day of volunteering at a charity of their choice each year to help improve community relations. Aroundtown offers regular social days which allow their staff members to participate locally, as well as regionally and nationally. The most recent appearance by Aroundtown staff members was in May 2022, at the Berlin Lebenshilfe e.V. Association. The association focuses primarily on helping people with disabilities.

Refugee children and their families who are from neighboring youth hostels were invited to go to the festival taking place at the Haus der Lebenshilfe. The resulting festival was rich in activity and enjoyment – there were sporting events to try, a play area, refreshments, and the handover of toys for the children which were collected in advance of the event by Aroundtown employees.

Aroundtown assumes a level of social responsibility which has put them at the heart of many sustainable projects for years now. The Aroundtown Foundation supports many projects, most specifically those projects which focus primarily on children and young people, as well as arts and culture, charitable causes, care for the elderly and sick, educational institutions and sporting activities.

Aroundtown boasts the third-largest real estate business in Europe. They are committed to delivering sustainable investments, and as a result, the company has focused considerable effort on not only generating profitable properties, but also to work in locations which will directly add value back into the local area, with their main focus being across the Netherlands and Germany.

The portfolio of the company is primarily office, hotel and residential properties. Their value chain is made up of countless employees who span all areas of the chain to help make sure that Aroundtown is capable of reaching its maximum potential when it comes to long-term investing.

As an organization, Aroundtown has built up a reputation for being flexible and innovative. Aroundtown is a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), the German Property Federation (ZIA) and the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

Furthermore, the company is a signatory of the United Nations Charter of Diversity. With such a strong reputation on display, it’s not a surprise that Aroundtown has earned numerous awards, with EPRA BPR Gold Awards and EPRA sBPR Gold Awards under its belt for “its transparent financial and sustainability reporting”.

There are many large investors who have Aroundtown in their portfolio- a true testament to its success as a business. The biggest shareholder is Avisco which holds 15% of Aroundtown followed by Blackrock at 6% and JP Morgan with 5%. Avisco is controlled by Yakir Gabay. Other shareholders for the company are numerous, and include Norges, Vanguard, Allianz, BNP Paribas, Aliance-Bernstein, Dekabank, State-Street, and the Bank of Montreal and many other leading international investors. The main bond investors include ECB, GIC, Union Investment, DB, UBS, CS, M&G, Pictet, Credit Agricole and many other major institutional investors.





