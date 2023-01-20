A two-day joint Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Blitz in the City of Thunder has resulted in numerous charges being laid.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and Thursday, January 19, 2023, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment and the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to conduct a CMV Blitz on the Highway 102/Dawson Road corridor in the City of Thunder Bay.

The two-day CMV blitz has resulted in 15 CMVs being taken out of service as a result of numerous safety related defects. In total, 126 charges were issued for load security, improper braking systems, weight restrictions, trip inspection reports, speeding, and dangerous goods violations.

The OPP investigates thousands of preventable CMV collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue. Drivers can contribute to significantly reducing the number of CMV collisions by sharing the road safely. The OPP acknowledges and commends CMV drivers who contrib