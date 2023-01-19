Going on a cruise is the perfect way to relax and unwind after working hard, or simply to treat yourself. Cruises are a popular vacation option as they are easy to plan and offer all-inclusive food and beverage packages. You buy the tickets, board the ship, and set sail. After boarding it is nothing but smooth sailing and relaxing on deck with a cold drink in hand whereas other vacations may require driving, flying, traveling by train or ridesharing from destination to destination to hit all your desired stops.

While cruises are easy to plan, you must ensure proper transportation with enough lead time to get there. The last thing you want is to miss your departure and spend your vacation in a hotel room instead. Below are some of the most common ways to get to your cruise ship along with important points to consider.

Flying-

Whether you fly or not depends on where the port is and how far away it is from you. Depending on the distance, you may choose to fly to the city to save time and frustration from being on the road. This is especially true for those who are coming from areas in the middle of the country as it might take days to get to your port by car. Arriving by plane a few days before the cruise departs is also good practice in case flights get delayed or canceled. This gives you leeway to schedule a new flight to ensure you are getting to the cruise on time if something happens.

Driving to the port-

If you choose to drive to the port, whether you live 30 minutes away or are traveling long distance, most ports have parking where you can leave your car while you are gone. Something to keep in mind though is that these parking lots require payment to leave your car there. The standard cost of leaving your car overnight is $15, but other terminals can charge upwards of $40 per night. Some also have the option of a multi-day package.

If you take this route, in addition to the cost of gas, you’ll have overnight parking fees that can be pricey. Depending on how far you are driving, this might require a couple of fill-ups and an oil change before departure. These costs can add up, so you will need to keep this in mind when planning your cruise.

Public transportation-

If you live close enough to the port, you can probably rely on public transportation to get you to your cruise. This could be a bus, subway, or train, although you may still need a short taxi drive or a rideshare to get to your processing and boarding area. When using public transportation, you’ll have to leave far earlier than if you were to head straight to the destination as you must be prepared for multiple stops and potential delays.

Chauffeur to the port-

Scheduling a car to drop you off at the port is one of the easiest ways to ensure you get to your port on time and safely. When you have a car scheduled to bring you to your destination, you don’t need to worry about parking or the associated parking fees. You’ll have a chauffeur handling the drive, so you also get to relax on your way to the ship. Your driver will help you with your luggage from the car so you can head right to the boat without a second thought. This is especially luxurious to do after the trip, as you you will be exhausted from all of the excitement.

If something happens to impact your schedule — for example if your return from the voyage is delayed — your chauffeur can be alerted and will adjust to your plans. This is easier and more time efficient than calling rideshares and having to wait for them to arrive. LA cruise port transportation can get you to busy ports, such as the LA port, on time and without the hassle of fighting traffic and finding parking.

Enjoying a cruise is much easier as once you are on board, as everything is available to you at all times. But you’ll want to make sure you can conveniently get to the port. There are multiple different modes of transportation that you can choose; some take more time while other options take less time but may cost more. Choose what works best for you and your group to enjoy your cruise to the fullest.