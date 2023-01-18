Regardless of how severe or how minor the car accident you were in was, it’s essential that you call an attorney. You never know what’s going on with your health, and there could be long-term side effects that you’ll want legal representation to walk you through. In terms of benefits, you could be covered for damage to your vehicle, missed work, medical wages, and pain and suffering. However, proving this without an attorney’s help could be difficult.

Accidents Happen

Nobody wants to think about being in an accident. However, unfortunately, crashes happen, and sometimes there’s nothing that you can do about it. In the United States, there are an average of 6 million car accidents each year. While it’s hopeful you’ll never become a part of that statistic, the chances are there. Know that you need an attorney to represent you if you want to be reimbursed for the damages. That’s true, at least if you want to do it without the stress and anxiety of trying to represent yourself.

You’ll Suffer Losses

Depending on the severity of the accident, you’ll suffer some losses. Scratches are often left behind, even if it’s a slight fender-bender. Regardless of how tiny they are, it would cost money to have them fixed, so that means a bill from the auto body shop. When you take the person who caused the accident to court, you make the claim and are most likely to win. Plaintiffs have a 61% success rate when going up against someone who caused a crash.

Car Crashes Are Expensive

If you’ve ever had bodywork done before, you know it’s not cheap. In addition, think about the losses that will pile up if there are injuries. According to Bankrate, in 2020, the fatal car accident rate for a disabling injury in terms of economic cost was $101,000. For fatal crashes, it was $1,750,000. The items included in these figures include medical costs, administrative expenses and lawyer fees, the cost to repair the car, wage losses, and any employers’ uninsured costs.

It’ll Make You More Comfortable

Having an attorney by your side that you can trust will make all the difference after you’ve suffered health problems, vehicle losses, or any other damage from a car accident. They will be able to walk you through every step of the process from start to finish. Stepping into a courtroom alone, especially when you’re not feeling great, is stressful. In some instances, your lawyer may even go to speak on your behalf if you can’t make it to the hearing. Then, you don’t ever have to worry about it!

Know Your Options

Most car accident lawyers work in a way that they only collect a fee if they win your case. You’ll likely be charged a percentage of what the final reward is. The benefit to this is not having to pay at all if, for some reason, your case doesn’t go the way you want it to. Some lawyers will charge a lower rate or retainer fee upfront. However, if you lose your case, you don’t get any of your money back. This means that you want to be 100% sure that your facts are straight, and that the other driver was at fault.

While it would be nice to avoid all car accidents, you may wind up with a large number of people that have experienced it or will in the future. After it’s determined that everyone’s health is safe, the next step is to call your attorney. They will let you know your options and the best actions to take. Chances are, if you weren’t at fault, your lawyer will help you collect your losses.