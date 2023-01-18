Thunder Bay – Weather –

Overcast skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

For Wednesday night, the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight.

Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Wednesday. Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Mainly cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies into the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 25 overnight.