Are you looking for the best session shooters of all time? Check out our list of MMO shooters:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite Battle Royale

Apex Legends

Call of Duty

Save your time, money, and space on your devices with online gaming on Game Karma. A wide choice of online shooters, horrors, puzzles, and other genres is waiting for you!

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The CS:GO session shooter boasts awesome level design, which is one of the reasons why even today there are many servers with maps like Dust 2. Due to the fact that the game receives regular updates, the shooter still remains relevant.

Global Offensive is a modern game that uses current development paths. Now it is partially funded by the sale of cosmetic items and weapon skins (as it was with Team Fortress 2). There is an automatic search for matches and ranked battles, giving TOP players a special badge, thanks to which they can highlight their skills.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Cross-platform battle royale from Epic Games. The project is distributed on PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, and even mobile devices for free. Fortnite invites participants to try their hand at solo or group battles in a huge destructible arena. Up to 100 players participate in each battle.

Since the original Fortnite is a cooperative survival game, construction mechanics migrated from there to the battle royale mode. Thus, players not only find weapons on the map, but also get materials to build their own fortifications. Largely due to accessibility, the project eventually surpassed its main competitor, the PUBG battle royale, in popularity, becoming the most successful game in the history of the genre.

Apex Legends

A free FPS shooter in the popular battle royale genre from the creators of the Titanfall dilogy. The project compares favorably with most competitors in its hurricane dynamics, as well as the heroic component – Apex Legends currently features 13 heroes with unique abilities, their own voice acting, and backstory.

The action takes place on a massive, well-coordinated map, dotted with hiding places and multi-story structures. Up to 60 players, divided into teams of three, participate in the battle at the same time. The high-quality picture is well optimized, the weapon sets are diverse, and the battles are fast-paced and fleeting. The only thing missing from the project is an adequate season ticket.

Call of Duty

It is impossible not to mention the Call of Duty series, each part of which allows you to clash in rich multiplayer battles in various scenery, whether it be wars of the past, present, or even future. It is the multiplayer that is one of the strengths of the series – for comparison, Modern Warfare 2, the game of 2009, still gathers several hundred gamers on the screens every day.

In addition to classic shootouts and bomb defusing, some Call of Duty games offer more interesting modes. For example, the Black Ops sub-series has been marked by cooperative zombie modes, and Warzone has become one of the most popular battle royales. Whichever part you play, Call of Duty will definitely satisfy the need for online battles.