Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Up to two centimetres of the white stuff is possible. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

The temperature steady near minus 1.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight.

Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of light snow early this morning than a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. The temperature falling to minus 3 this morning then steady. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 70 per cent chance of light snow early this morning than a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h.

The temperature will steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight expect cloudy skies. Winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 20.