THUNDER BAY – January 16, 2023 – To allow necessary sewer repair in the area, a section of Dawson Street between High and Algoma Streets has been closed.

The work is expected to be completed and the road reopened on January 19.

Drivers can detour around the area using Van Norman Street.

Motorists are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution in the area and to contact City Dispatch at 625-2195 if they experience any issues.