KENORA – NEWS – On January 6, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with assistance from the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were conducting a drug investigation in the downtown area and observed a drug transaction.

This investigation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a quantity of suspected illicit substances including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone tablets, other items used in the sale of illegal drugs. The approximate street value of the suspected illicit substances is worth over $600.

Sean CASTON, 40-years-old, of Kenora has been arrested and charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

CASTON has been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on February 16, 2022. The other individual has been released unconditionally.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca ,where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.