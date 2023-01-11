Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Freezing Drizzle Alerts out across Western Ontario from Thunder Bay, through Dryden, Fort Frances to Kenora.

Travel is likely to be impacted check 511 before heading out.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow or freezing drizzle should be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Winds up to 15 km/h.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6.

Periods of light snow this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of light snow for Wednesday. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 6.

Periods of light snow for the evening. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of snow will be ending near noon in Sachigo, then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Fog patches will be dissipating near noon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.

There will a 60 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of more snow flurries before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.