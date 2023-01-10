The 1970s was a golden age for television, with many iconic and beloved shows airing during this decade.

From heartwarming family comedies to groundbreaking dramas, the 1970s had something for everyone.

Here is our choices for the top ten television shows of the 1970s:

“All in the Family” – This groundbreaking sitcom followed the lives of the Bunker family and their controversial patriarch, Archie. The show tackled difficult and controversial topics such as racism, sexism, and politics, and featured strong performances from its talented cast. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” – This groundbreaking sitcom followed the life of Mary Richards, a single woman working as a news producer in Minneapolis. The show explored themes of feminism, independence, and friendship, and featured a talented ensemble cast. “M*A*S*H” – This popular and beloved sitcom followed the lives of the staff of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. The show tackled themes of war, loss, and the human condition, and featured strong performances from its talented cast. “The Love Boat” – This beloved and iconic drama followed the lives of the crew and passengers of the Pacific Princess, a luxury cruise ship. The show featured a diverse cast and explored themes of love, romance, and adventure. “The Rockford Files” – This popular crime drama followed the adventures of Jim Rockford, a private investigator with a troubled past. The show featured strong performances from its talented cast and explored themes of justice, loyalty, and redemption. “Happy Days” – This iconic and beloved sitcom followed the lives of the Cunningham family and their friends in Milwaukee during the 1950s and 1960s. The show featured a talented ensemble cast and explored themes of family, friendship, and growing up. “The Partridge Family” – This popular sitcom followed the lives of a family of musicians who travel the country in their tour bus, performing their music and getting into wacky adventures along the way. The show featured strong performances from its talented cast and catchy original music. “The Jeffersons” – This popular sitcom followed the lives of George and Louise Jefferson, a successful African-American couple living in New York City. The show tackled themes of race, class, and family, and featured strong performances from its talented cast. “The Waltons” – This heartwarming and beloved drama followed the lives of the Walton family, a close-knit family living in the Blue Ridge Mountains during the Great Depression and World War II. The show explored themes of family, love, and overcoming adversity, and featured strong performances from its talented cast. “The Muppet Show” – This beloved and iconic variety show featured the beloved Muppet characters, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear, as they performed skits, songs, and comedy sketches. The show featured guest stars from all walks of life and was enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

These are just a few of the top television shows of the 1970s, and there are many other amazing shows that deserve recognition.

Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, or something in between, the 1970s had something for everyone to enjoy.