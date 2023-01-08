Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region.

Thunder Bay

Clear skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 14.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies for Fort Frances with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 13.

Washaho Cree Nation

Periods of light snow with 2 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon.

High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 21.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight.

Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.