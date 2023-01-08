Creativity by Necessity – Peanut Butter Caribou Stirfry

James Murray
Peanut Butter Caribou - Creativity by necessity

WASHAHO CREE NATION – Sometimes kitchen creativity is brought about by necessity.

That is how Peanut Butter Caribou Stirfry came about.

A delicious piece of caribou, all ready to stirfry, and no oil for the wok.

However there was a jar of Nutty Club all-natural peanut butter, with the oil on top.

This resulted in a really delicious dinner, even though it was all

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Tbsp Natural non homonigised peanut butter with the oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped finely
  • 2 lbs caribou meat, cut in strips
  • 2 Tbsp soy sauce

METHOD

  • In a pan , heat the peanut butter and the oil over medium-low heat.
  • Add the garlic.
  • Add the meat strips and the soya sauce. Cook over low heat until done.
  • Serve with rice.

The caribou meat could be replaced by moose or beef.

Washaho Cree Nation Elder Elizabeth Matthews was the inspiration for this recipe.