WASHAHO CREE NATION – Sometimes kitchen creativity is brought about by necessity.

That is how Peanut Butter Caribou Stirfry came about.

A delicious piece of caribou, all ready to stirfry, and no oil for the wok.

However there was a jar of Nutty Club all-natural peanut butter, with the oil on top.

This resulted in a really delicious dinner, even though it was all

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp Natural non homonigised peanut butter with the oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped finely

2 lbs caribou meat, cut in strips

2 Tbsp soy sauce

METHOD

In a pan , heat the peanut butter and the oil over medium-low heat.

Add the garlic.

Add the meat strips and the soya sauce. Cook over low heat until done.

Serve with rice.

The caribou meat could be replaced by moose or beef.

Washaho Cree Nation Elder Elizabeth Matthews was the inspiration for this recipe.