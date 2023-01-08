WASHAHO CREE NATION – Sometimes kitchen creativity is brought about by necessity.
That is how Peanut Butter Caribou Stirfry came about.
A delicious piece of caribou, all ready to stirfry, and no oil for the wok.
However there was a jar of Nutty Club all-natural peanut butter, with the oil on top.
This resulted in a really delicious dinner, even though it was all
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp Natural non homonigised peanut butter with the oil
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped finely
- 2 lbs caribou meat, cut in strips
- 2 Tbsp soy sauce
METHOD
- In a pan , heat the peanut butter and the oil over medium-low heat.
- Add the garlic.
- Add the meat strips and the soya sauce. Cook over low heat until done.
- Serve with rice.
The caribou meat could be replaced by moose or beef.
Washaho Cree Nation Elder Elizabeth Matthews was the inspiration for this recipe.