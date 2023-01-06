THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On behalf of Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland unveiled $45,060 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Thunder Bay as part of the Plan to Stay Open: Health System and Recovery.

“I am pleased to see this funding come to Northwestern Ontario,” said MPP Holland. “The funds will allow the society to support an additional 500 caregivers in our region. A world without Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias can be achieved by working together and the financial support this provincial grant provides the Alzheimer’s Society of Thunder Bay, will help us achieve this goal.”

This funding is part of the government’s investment in Ontario Health of up to $64.1 million to help reduce Alternative Level of Care (ALC) patients in our hospitals and support patient flow from the hospitals to more appropriate care settings.